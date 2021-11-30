Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the October 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

KRP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 611,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,131. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $846.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

