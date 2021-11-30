KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $274,812.35 and $67,584.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044580 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00089065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,767,524,075 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

