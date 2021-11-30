Kineko (KKO) Market Cap Reaches $4.80 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $9,408.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

