Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,899,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,972 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for about 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Knowles were worth $35,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 10,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,500. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.