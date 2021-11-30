Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE KN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. Knowles has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

