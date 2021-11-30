Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.18 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

KN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,500. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

