Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

