KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.61

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 136777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.