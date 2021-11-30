KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in November

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.61. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

