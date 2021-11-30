Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) shares were down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

About Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

