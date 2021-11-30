Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,244 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Shares of GH opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.19 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

