Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 824.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 460.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

