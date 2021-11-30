Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $133,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $634.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $471.31 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

