Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $141,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.