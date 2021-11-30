Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $357.22 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

