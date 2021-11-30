Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,300 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

