Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $150,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Landstar System stock opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

