KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

