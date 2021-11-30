KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KUKAF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
