Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of KURA opened at $13.94 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $927.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

