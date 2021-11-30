Kuverit (KUV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $266,586.32 and $70.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00235910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

