La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $12,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LZB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.