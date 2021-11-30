La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,425. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

