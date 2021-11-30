Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 339.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.68. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.88 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

