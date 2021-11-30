Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

LBRMF stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.