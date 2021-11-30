Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $7,647,075.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 19th, Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00.

LRCX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.85. 2,719,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,039. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $445.60 and a one year high of $693.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $351,163,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

