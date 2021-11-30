Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $680.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $445.60 and a one year high of $682.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

