Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 189,126 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £119.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

