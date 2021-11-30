Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

