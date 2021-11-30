LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $152.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

