Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 156.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.18.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

