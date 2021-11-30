Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFTR remained flat at $$9.84 on Tuesday. 193,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

