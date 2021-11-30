Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.44.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

