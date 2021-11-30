Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,691,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

