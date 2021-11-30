Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 347,050.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 197.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 63.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $532,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of LESL opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

