Lethean Price Tops $0.0016 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.31 million and $2,726.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,268.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.76 or 0.08127911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00365843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.62 or 0.01005114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00085046 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.00419946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00389458 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

