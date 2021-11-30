Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $111,717.27 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 1,648,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 212,868 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

