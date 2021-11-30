Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

