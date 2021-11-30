LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $11.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LX. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth $95,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 19.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,389 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.