LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.43

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 1005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock.

About LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

