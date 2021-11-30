LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LianBio stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. LianBio has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

