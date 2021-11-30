Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Shares of CHRY stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Monday. Chrysalis Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.31.

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden acquired 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

