Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

LON CRDA opened at £100.65 ($131.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,248.05. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,856.73 ($76.52) and a twelve month high of £101.95 ($133.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($131.94), for a total value of £201,980 ($263,888.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5 shares of company stock worth $44,535.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

