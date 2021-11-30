Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Boosted by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up 1.7% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

