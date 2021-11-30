Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

