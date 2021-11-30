Liquity Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $10.28 or 0.00017852 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $134.42 million and $1.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00066614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00093619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.81 or 0.07992950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.45 or 1.00388059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021726 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,070,329 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

