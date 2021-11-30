Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.