Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Shares of Lizhi stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Lizhi has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

