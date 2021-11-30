Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lizhi by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

