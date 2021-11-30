LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.