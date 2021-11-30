Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.68 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

